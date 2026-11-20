As Ministers recognise World Children’s Day, they make reference to a 2024 survey and reaffirm Government’s commitment to protecting children’s rights and creating opportunities for every child to thrive

The Minister of Youth, Social Development and Seniors, the Hon. Tinee Furbert, JP, MP, and the Minister of Education, the Hon. Diallo Rabain, JP, MP, today join the global community in recognising World Children’s Day, reaffirming the Government of Bermuda’s commitment to protecting children’s rights, amplifying their voices and creating opportunities for every child to thrive.

Established by UNICEF, World Children’s Day is a global day of action for children, by children, commemorating the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1989. This year’s theme invites children to share their hopes, ideas and priorities for the future. It also challenges adults, communities and decision-makers to listen to children and take meaningful action to uphold their rights, opportunities and wellbeing.

As author James Baldwin once observed, “Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them.”

This reminder speaks to the responsibility we all share in shaping the next generation. Children learn not only from what we tell them, but from the example we set, the environments we create and the opportunities we make available to them.

Progress for children has always been the result of choices. Bermuda must continue to make that choice through meaningful policies, strong partnerships and a collective commitment to ensuring that every child feels safe, supported and valued.

Minister of Youth, Social Development and Seniors, the Hon. Tinee Furbert, JP, MP, said: “Bermuda’s National Youth Policy provides an important framework for safeguarding our young people and addressing the challenges that may affect their development and wellbeing. This five-year policy is centred on eight key goals: safeguarding, education, addressing antisocial behaviour, employment, sports, health, civic engagement and diversity.

“Through the Office of Youth Affairs and the National Youth Policy Working Group, we continue to advance these priorities. Over the past year, much of our focus has been on progressing Goal One, safeguarding, and Goal Three, minimising antisocial behaviour. These efforts are essential to ensuring that our policies and programmes remain responsive to the evolving needs of Bermuda’s young people.

“Goal One focuses on keeping young people safe and protected from harm. Whether children are at school, participating in extracurricular activities, engaging in sports or accessing community programmes, they must be able to do so in environments where their safety and wellbeing are prioritised.

“Goal Three focuses on minimising antisocial behaviour and reducing young people’s exposure to negative influences. This is a shared responsibility that requires the involvement of parents, caregivers, schools, community organisations, youth leaders and Government.

“The National Youth Policy Working Group Annual Report 2024 revealed that 66 per cent of young people surveyed reported feeling safe in Bermuda, while 33 per cent reported that they did not feel safe. These findings remind us that there is still important work to be done.

“As a small island community, we must work collectively across Government, youth organisations, families and health agencies to address these concerns and strengthen the support systems available to our young people. Our goal must be to ensure that every child and young person in Bermuda feels safe, protected and confident about their future.”

Minister of Education, the Hon. Diallo Rabain, JP, MP, said:“This World Children’s Day, we are asking children to tell leaders what kind of future they want, a future that reflects their hopes, aspirations and, most importantly, their rights.

“Children must know that their voices matter. Our responsibility is to create the conditions for our schools to succeed. That requires clarity, resources, timely decisions, coordinated change and a willingness to adjust course when something is not working.

“We must continue to work together, educators, parents, caregivers, policymakers and the wider community, to ensure that every child has access to a quality education and the support needed to succeed. Our children deserve learning environments where they feel safe, included, encouraged and empowered to pursue their ambitions.

“On World Children’s Day, let us reaffirm that investing in children is investing in Bermuda’s future. We must not only listen to what our children are telling us today, but demonstrate through our actions that we are committed to building the future they deserve.”

The Government of Bermuda encourages all members of the community to recognise World Children’s Day by listening to children and young people, respecting their rights and taking meaningful steps to support their safety, development and wellbeing.

Every child deserves the opportunity to grow, learn, contribute and thrive. Their voices matter, their rights matter, and their future is a responsibility we all share.