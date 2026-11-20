The jump in October sales volumes beat all economists’ forecasts in a Reuters poll and lifted the annual growth in sales to a two-month high of 2.3% from 0.4% in September

A shopper walks along an aisle inside a Tesco supermarket in Manchester, Britain, February 5, 2026 REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo International News via Reuters:

British retail sales volumes unexpectedly rose 0.7% in October compared with September, bolstered by a government call for households to stock up on long-life items as well as stronger clothing sales, official figures showed on Friday.

The jump in October sales volumes beat all economists’ forecasts in a Reuters poll and lifted the annual growth in sales to a two-month high of 2.3% from 0.4% in September.

“Supermarkets have told us that sales of long-life food items such as tinned food and UHT milk were boosted by the government’s ‘Be Ready’ campaign,” Office for National Statistics Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said.

UK HOUSEHOLDS TOLD TO KEEP THREE DAYS OF FOOD AND WATER

Last month, Britain’s government advised the public to keep three days of emergency supplies at home, ​a message it said had been hammered home by online computing security flaws, as well as a record-setting summer of heat, drought and wildfires.

Food stores reported a 0.8% rise in sales volumes in October after a 0.3% drop the month before, the ONS said, while cooler weather also boosted sales of autumnal clothes after a warmer than usual September.

There was no immediate market reaction to the data, which retail analysts said shed little light on longer-term trends.

“An unexpected recovery in retail sales in October underlines the current fickle nature of consumer confidence. The increase in sales … is probably a one-off which hides the challenge facing retailers as they head into the crucial festive trading period,” said Rajeev Shaunak, head of consumer at accountants MHA.

Consumer sentiment had fallen sharply in October, according to Britain’s longest-running measure of it, as rising fuel bills and borrowing costs squeezed households, although November data released earlier on Friday showed a small recovery.

Consumer price inflation rose to a one-year high of 3.6% in October, and the Bank of England forecast it would reach close to 5% in the middle of next year when it raised interest rates for the first time in three years this month.

However, overall economic growth has been stronger than expected this year and recent updates from major British retailers have been mixed.

Clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer said recent trading had been solid and it entered the Christmas period with momentum, while Primark and Next highlighted a pickup in sales in October when the weather turned colder.

But JD Sports said its UK sales trend softened in its third quarter versus a soccer World Cup-boosted second quarter, while discounter Poundland considered entering administration, a form of insolvency protection.

Reporting by David Milliken; additional reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young and Hugh Lawson