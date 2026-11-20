The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended down 0.9% at 10,452.68 points

A screen is displayed at the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain January 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor International News via Reuters:

Britain’s FTSE 100 index hit a six-week low on Thursday in a broad risk off move led by losses in defensive stocks, while Anthropic surged in its hotly anticipated Nasdaq debut.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended down 0.9% at 10,452.68 points. The midcap FTSE 250 index closed 0.7% lower in its six straight session of declines, its longest string of losses in a year.

• Defensive corners of the market were the main drag: Unilever fell 2.2%, National Grid lost 2.6% and Vodafone Group dropped 4.0%

• Also dragging were HSBC Holdings which fell 0.9%, GSK lost 1.7% and Shell eased 0.6%

• Anthropic soared in its Nasdaq debut after London markets closed with its market value hitting as high as $2.1 trillion as investors rushed to buy shares of the world’s first publicly traded frontier AI company

• London stocks were already trading lower ahead of the hotly anticipated IPO while the stellar debut failed to quell investor worries over AI trade [.N]

• Markets will also be watching developments around a proposed UK-EU “trusted partnership”, seen as key to securing ‘Made in Europe’ status for British vehicles

• In company news, Babcock International jumped 9.4% to the top of the FTSE 100 after the defence engineering group posted a 13% increase in first-half underlying operating profit

• Merchant banking group Close Brothers slid 7.7% to lead midcap decliners after the lender said it expects a further modest decline in net interest margin for the rest of fiscal year 2027

• Decliners outnumbered advancers by a 2.0-to-1 margin in the London market digest.

Reporting by Darshan Kumar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das