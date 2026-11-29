Black Pony Gallery is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming internationally renowned InSCOPE Art Festival during Miami Art Week, December 1-6, 2026. This marks the gallery’s fourth consecutive presentation in Miami Art Week. Formerly SCOPE Art Show, the fair opens a new chapter as InScope Art Festival, a fresh take on an established cultural event for talented artists, established galleries and global collectors, set on the sand in Miami South Beach. We are delighted to be part of this rebranded first edition, presenting recent artworks by Abi Box (Bermuda) and Sue Katz (The Bahamas). Abi Box, Her Lungs III, 2026. Acrylic on canvas, 24 x 16 in. Both artists approach art making differently however their artworks have a powerful synergy. Abi Box lays bright thin acrylic washes on canvas beneath bold, reckless marks. Sue Katz layers hand-printed papers and collage elements, creating still lifes and portraits that are part Pop, part kitsch, pure joy. “Returning to Miami Art Week is an important milestone for Black Pony Gallery. Year over year, meeting new collectors and museum professionals in person on this renowned global stage is pivotal to gallery growth. We are honoured to have InSCOPE’s support in our work and their belief in the artistic talent in the Caribbean Mid-Atlantic,” says Lisa Howie, Founder & Creative Director of Black Pony Gallery. Sue Katz, The House on Evelyn Road, 2025.

Collage using hand made and painted paper, 28 x 24 in. Want to join us in Miami? Send an email to lisa@blackponygallery.com and inquire about VIP tickets or day passes. InSCOPE Art Festival @Inscopeart, Ocean Drive & 8th Street, Miami South Beach. VIP Preview: December 1, 2026 Public Days: December 2 – 6, 2026 Can’t make it to Miami? Locals can enjoy the artwork of Abi Box and Sue Katz that is currently on display in the Atlantic Voices exhibition at the Masterworks Museum of Bermuda Art until December 5. And, as always, the artwork featured in Miami will be available online at blackponygallery.com

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Abi Box @abi_box is a British artist based between London and Bermuda. A graduate of Camberwell School of Art, her work focuses on gesture and mark making. Her work is held in collections including the University of the Arts London Alumni Collection and Masterworks Museum of Bermuda Art, and has been exhibited at Saatchi Gallery and featured in the Bermuda Biennial at Bermuda National Gallery.

Sue Katz @suekatzstudios is a Boston-born artist who has lived and worked in The Bahamas for over 35 years. Working in analogue collage, she cuts and pastes each piece by hand from old magazines, books, and found imagery. Her bold, multi-layered compositions explore identity, human connection, and mid-century nostalgia, with a hint of kitsch, irony, and a nod to Pop Art. Her work is held in the collection of the D’Aguilar Foundation in Nassau.

ABOUT BLACK PONY GALLERY

Established in 2020 by Lisa Howie, Black Pony Gallery is dedicated to raising awareness of and investment in talented contemporary visual artists who reside in the Caribbean Mid-Atlantic, including the Azores, Bermuda, The Bahamas, Cayman, Cuba and Turks & Caicos.

Black Pony Gallery does gallery work differently, partnering with organizations that share the belief that art transforms lives and spaces, that life is simply better with art, and that ‘island art’ is diverse and demands global recognition. The gallery operates online and through international art fairs and exhibitions, with Bermuda location partners Cambridge Beaches Hotel, St. George’s Marina, and Masterworks Museum of Bermuda Art.

Black Pony Gallery supports private commissions, public art and large-scale installations, and provides art collection advice, positioning itself as a bridge between creators and collectors. https://www.blackponygallery.com/