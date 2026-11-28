Bermuda telecom’s investor Globalive plans to build a rival national wireless carrier

Globalive and its founder and chairman, Anthony Lacavera, today announced plans to re-enter the Canadian wireless industry to build a national pure-play wireless carrier. The effort will leverage the advanced, award-winning network technology and operating model developed by Bermuda-based Paradise Mobile, bringing true disruption back to the Canadian telecommunications landscape.

Chaired by Lacavera and backed by Globalive as a founding investor, Paradise Mobile was built by engineers whose experience spans major international wireless operators. The company operates a cloud-native Open RAN 5G network in Bermuda, developing AI tools in-house to automate network operations and optimise performance. Paradise has earned multiple global innovation awards and has been named Bermuda’s fastest network in both 2025 and 2026 by Ookla. In Ookla’s results for the second half of 2025, Paradise’s median download speed reached 376.9 Mbps – more than three times the median speeds recorded by the fastest Canadian carrier.

‘We’re excited to bring the Paradise Mobile technology stack to Canada in support of Anthony and Globalive,’ said Sam Tabbara, co-founder and CEO of Paradise Mobile. ‘Our team built a next-generation network in Bermuda, combining deep operational experience with AI and a highly efficient operating model. Expanding into Canada validates the technology we’ve proven here in Bermuda and creates a platform to deliver superior service, lower prices and new digital capabilities on a national scale.’

‘Through Paradise Mobile in Bermuda, we’ve demonstrated what award-winning, next-generation wireless technology can deliver,’ said Anthony Lacavera, Founder and Chairman of Globalive. ‘Now we intend to bring that technology to Canada and force incumbent operators to compete harder. A pure-play operator has one job: win customers with better service and lower prices without trying to protect legacy cable or landline revenue.’

Much like in Bermuda, the Canadian telecommunications market has been viewed as suffering from limited competition, resulting in wireless plan pricing that remains among the highest in the developed world. Recent industry consolidation proposals have threatened to further shrink consumer choice, reducing the number of national wireless competitors and putting upward pressure on consumer prices. Globalive’s strategic re-entry directly addresses this structural deficit by establishing an unencumbered, agile competitor dedicated exclusively to mobile connectivity.

Lacavera has a proven track record of challenging Canada’s telecom establishment. In 2008, he founded WIND Mobile, launching commercial services in 2009 as Canada’s first new national wireless operator in over a decade. Under his leadership, WIND Mobile disrupted the market by eliminating restrictive long-term contracts, introducing unlimited voice, text and data options, and offering Canada’s first affordable U.S. roaming rates. By the time Shaw Communications acquired WIND Mobile for $1.6 billion in 2016, the carrier had accumulated nearly one million subscribers and driven down wireless pricing by more than 20 per cent in markets where it operated.

Lacavera’s vision for the Canadian expansion extends far beyond traditional mobile services. The new venture will deploy a multi-faceted re-entry strategy, aggressively pursuing spectrum acquisitions, infrastructure sharing agreements, strategic cell site leases and retail distribution channels across key regions. By pairing Paradise Mobile’s cloud-native core architecture with modern 5G open-standard equipment, Globalive aims to achieve industry-leading operational efficiencies and deliver seamless, ultra-high-speed connectivity to urban and rural subscribers alike.

In addition to mobile wireless plans, Globalive plans to utilise the shared network infrastructure to offer high-speed 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) broadband. This service will introduce direct competition to traditional cable and fibre-to-the-home providers, offering households a flexible, high-bandwidth home internet alternative without expensive installations or legacy hardware costs.

Founded by Lacavera in 1998, Globalive is a premier Toronto-based investment and venture-building group with over two decades of experience establishing and scaling disruptive enterprises. Beyond telecom, Globalive’s portfolio includes WealthONE Bank, acquired in 2025 to introduce innovative digital banking services in Canada, alongside venture capital investments spanning more than 125 early-stage technology companies across artificial intelligence, fintech and digital infrastructure.

For more information about Paradise Mobile and its award-winning services, please visit www.paradisemobile.bm. To find out more about Globalive, visit https://www.globalive.com/.