The Ministry of Health celebrated the achievements of 34 graduates of the Grow Eat Save Gardening Programme during a graduation ceremony held on 19 November 2026.

For ten years, the Grow Eat Save Programme, has been one of the Ministry of Health’s signature public health initiatives, one that equips participants with practical gardening skills while promoting healthy eating, environmental sustainability, and stronger community connections.

And in the last two years, the Ministry of Home Affairs has expanded the programme as part of its Affordability Agenda, by highlighting GES as a way to address food security and food sustainability.

Speaking at last Thursday’s ceremony, the Hon. Kim Wilson, JP, MP, Minister of Health, congratulated the graduates and recognised their commitment to learning new skills and adopting healthier, more sustainable lifestyles.

“Gardening is about much more than planting seeds and growing food,” said Minister Wilson. “It is about bringing people together, strengthening communities, sharing knowledge, and creating lasting benefits for generations to come.”

The Minister noted that Grow Eat Save continues to support the Ministry’s vision of Healthy People in Healthy Communities by providing residents with the knowledge and confidence to grow their own food and make healthier choices.

Since its launch in 2016, the programme has empowered hundreds of Bermuda residents to cultivate fresh fruits and vegetables, while fostering greater awareness of the relationship between nutrition, health, and overall wellbeing.

This year’s programme marked an important milestone with the expansion to two teaching locations featuring raised garden beds at Devonshire Recreation Club, creating additional opportunities for residents to participate and learn valuable gardening skills.

The Minister also recognised the Ministry of Home Affairs for its partnership with the programme.

“I am particularly pleased that this is the second cohort that the Ministry of Home Affairs has partnered with the Ministry of Health in support of Grow Eat Save, with the first being in the Spring of 2026,” Minister Wilson said. “I thank Minister Lightbourn and her team for recognising the value of this longstanding health initiative and choosing to include it as part of their efforts to help address cost of living challenges in Bermuda.”

The Minister of Home Affairs, the Hon. Alexa Lightbourne, hailed the programme as a valuable step towards equipping our community with practical skills that can have a lasting impact on their everyday lives.

Minister Lightbourne also added, “For the Ministry of Home Affairs, Grow. Eat. Save., is a practical expression of our Affordable Bermuda Agenda and our commitment to empowering our village with critical skills. “Our approach to affordability must include equipping people with the skills and resources to make their household budgets go further, while creating opportunities for greater self-sufficiency. When we teach someone to grow their own food, we strengthen their independence, build confidence and empower them to provide for themselves and others. We know that across Bermuda, families continue to face difficult decisions about what they can afford at the grocery store.

“And one of the most meaningful benefits of that independence is having greater access to fresh, nutritious food. Because for many families, the challenge is not simply knowing what healthy choices to make, but being able to afford them.”

Both Minister Wilson and Minister Lightbourne thanked community partners for their continued support, including, but not limited to: Chaplain Dr Kevin J.T. Santucci, volunteer team leaders, the Bermuda Agriculture Group, the Devonshire Seventh-day Adventist Church, the Department of Parks, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Devonshire Recreation Club and the many community partners whose support helps sustain the initiative year after year.

Minister Wilson noted, “The programme continues to demonstrate measurable benefits for participants. Recent findings showed that 80 per cent of participants increased their intake of fruits and vegetables to five or more servings per day, while 98 per cent reported increased access to fresh produce by growing more of their own food. Those numbers represent real people, real families, and real change.”

Minister Wilson encouraged graduates to continue sharing their knowledge and inspiring others to embrace gardening and healthy living.

“Every seed planted represents possibility. Every garden represents resilience. Every lesson shared represents knowledge that can be carried forward and passed on,” she said. “By growing food together, we are cultivating far more than vegetables. We are cultivating confidence, resilience, community, and hope.”

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Home Affairs extend their congratulations to all graduates and thank the many volunteers, partners, and supporters who continue to make the Grow Eat Save Programme a success.

For more information about the Grow Eat Save Programme, contact the Department of Health’s Nutrition Services at nutrition@gov.bm.