Five public sector staff earn accredited qualifications during a four-day course at Warwick Camp

Enhanced capability in chainsaw instruction within the Royal Bermuda Regiment (RBR) is already proving its value not only for the battalion but also for teams in the wider public sector.

Staff from the Department of Parks and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) were students on a four-day programme delivered for the first time by the RBR’s Colour Sergeant Jason Smith.

The course in small engine chainsaw maintenance and cross-cutting was developed by Lantra – a leading UK awarding body for land-based industries – and provided participants with a widely recognised City & Guilds qualification.

CSgt Smith’s instruction came as a result of the continued working relationship between the RBR and Kingswood Training, which has delivered lessons to soldiers both on the island and from its base in Kent, England over the past several years.

He was assessed and mentored during delivery of the course at Warwick Camp this month by Matt Moss, a Lantra and City & Guilds-certified assessor, contracted through Kingswood.

CSgt Smith said: “I knew the subject matter so that gave me plenty of confidence – I felt good going into it. Matt gave me tips on the format and sequence in which the lesson should be delivered.”

He added: “Having the capability to run these courses ourselves makes us more self-sufficient and increases our profile because external agencies and wider government entities can come to us to receive formal accredited training.

“Teaching people is part of the job of being a commander – whether it’s my soldiers or other persons; being able to impart what I know is rewarding in itself.”

Danny Simmons, a government landscape architect with the Ministry of Public Works, who helped to co-ordinate the participation of two employees each from the parks department and DENR, said that all the students were keen to learn.

The four, together with another parks staff member who required certification for prior skills, successfully earned the NPTC (City & Guilds) Level 2 Certificate Unit 201 – Chainsaw Maintenance and Cross-cutting.

Mr Simmons said: “The value brought by this outcome cannot be overstated. NPTC (City & Guilds) is a highly respected and authoritative industry standard, so staff earning levelled qualifications demonstrate properly verified skills – skills that save lives, protect people, property and especially the general public.

“This qualification also marks the official start of continued professional qualifications and even higher certified skill levels for the Department of Parks, which will be used to improve the quality of service provided for the parks, gardens and other protected lands under the department’s responsibility.”

The regiment has two Lantra instructors and more than 20 chainsaw operators who keep their skills honed, particularly so that they may be available to help clear roads of fallen trees in the aftermath of a storm.

Warrant Officer Class One Peter Ramm, the RBR’s Sergeant Major Instructor, highlighted that since first contact with Kingswood in 2022, the relationship has developed to the point that the specialists were able to identify soldiers suitable for delivering the course.

“We now own a capability that we need every year,” he said. “Instead of bringing people in all the time, even though we will still use Kingswood to assess and act as mentors – because we don’t want to lose that assurance piece from them – it’s important that we can fulfil the instructor role internally given the need across the island.”

Mr Moss added: “This starts to set a standard – you’re delivering quality vocational training within the regiment.”

He pointed out that soldiers who complete the chainsaw training take with them an assurance of competency when they undertake operations on behalf of the regiment and carry the qualification to areas of their civilian lives.

WO1 Ramm added that the RBR is keen for future collaboration with the Government to further develop chainsaw safety and awareness throughout the island.