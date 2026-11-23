Panetta, the governor of the Bank of Italy, spoke at a conference in Rome as the central banks of Albania, Kosovo and North Macedonia joined TIPS Clone

Governor of the Bank of Italy Fabio Panetta poses for a photo ahead of a G7 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Paris, France, May 18, 2026. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson International News via Reuters:

Payment systems are becoming instruments of geopolitical power, European Central Bank policymaker Fabio Panetta said on Monday, warning that a drive for greater national autonomy could fragment networks, raise costs and weaken economic ties.

Panetta, the governor of the Bank of Italy, spoke at a conference in Rome as the central banks of Albania, Kosovo and North Macedonia joined TIPS Clone, a shared instant payments platform for the Western Balkans that the Bank of Italy helped to develop.

Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina joined earlier in the year.

Panetta said:

• Payment networks can be used to exert political influence and relying on systems controlled by others can expose an economy to the consequences of decisions taken elsewhere

• Many countries are therefore seeking greater autonomy over their payment systems

• The risk is that each will end up going its own way, building separate and poorly connected infrastructures leading to fragmentation, higher costs and weaker economic ties

• The platform (TIPS Clone) allows payments in domestic currencies and in euros held at commercial banks

• It uses the same technology as the Eurosystem’s TIPS service, which the Bank of Italy operates, but the two platforms run independently

• Panetta said pooling expertise and resources had allowed the participating central banks to build a system that would have been harder and more expensive to develop on their own

• For small businesses, instant payments can make it easier to manage cash flow, while households can benefit from cheaper and simpler everyday transactions.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Gavin Jones