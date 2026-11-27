Four MPs are calling for ‘irregularities’ to be investigated; the matter is due to be raised at a Central Committee meeting on Monday

Tensions within the Progressive Labour party look set to be ratcheted up, with concerns raised once again about membership irregularities.

Four MPs have written to party chairperson Dawn Simmons with concerns about “allegations of membership fraud and irregularities” in connection with upcoming internal elections.

The MPs are Deputy Premier Zane DeSilva, leadership contender Jason Hayward and Deputy Leadership contenders Tinee Furbert and Lawrence Scott.

They are calling for the party’s Central Committee to establish a sub-committee to investigate.

The matter is set to be raised at a Central Committee meeting on Monday when the letter – which has been seen by Bermuda Broadcasting – is read out.

Of particular concern, the letter reads, are, “allegations that individuals may have been registered as party members without their knowledge or consent.

“Allegations of potential fraud have been raised by party executives in submissions to the courts, communicated directly to candidates … and discussed at Central Committee meetings.

“We believe these matters warrant appropriate consideration to maintain confidence in the integrity of our party’s democratic processes.”

The PLP’s Annual Delegates’ Conference, at which new leaders will be elected, is scheduled to take place mid-January.