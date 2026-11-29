Switzerland follows the 1907 Hague Conventions on neutrality, which prevent it participating in armed conflicts unless directly threatened, or providing military support to any of the parties

FILE PHOTO: A sign reading “Yes to the law on war equipment” urges voters to back the amendment to the War Materiel Act ahead of a November 29 referendum that would ease war-material export rules, in Lausanne, Switzerland, October 28, 2026. Picture taken with a long exposure. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo International News via Reuters:

Swiss voters looked set to accept by a narrow margin new measures to ease weapons exports on Sunday, according to initial projections on the issue touching on the country’s neutrality tradition.

Switzerland follows the 1907 Hague Conventions on neutrality, which prevent it participating in armed conflicts unless directly threatened, or providing military support to any of the parties.

But that stance has come under strain following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with European countries blocked by Bern from sending previously bought Swiss ammunition and combat vehicles to aid Kyiv.

A vote to ease weapons exports, if confirmed later on Sunday, will be a relief to proponents who argue that the current law is harming both the domestic arms industry and defence cooperation with European neighbours.

Swiss arms exports plunged in 2023 and 2024 as countries avoided the weaponry, raising concerns about the local arms industry and Switzerland’s ability to defend itself.

The Swiss parliament voted last year to reduce restrictions on war materiel exports, sparking a referendum from opponents under the country’s tradition of direct democracy.

The proposal, backed by the Swiss government, would allow Bern to send weapons to 36 western countries, even if they were involved in conflicts, a move previously prohibited under neutrality laws.

It would also allow Switzerland to sell weapons to countries without demanding a clause for Bern’s permission to allow re-export of previously purchased equipment. Initial projections showed 54% of voters backed it.

The easing of curbs would not apply to Ukraine, which would remain blocked from receiving Swiss equipment directly or indirectly.

Supporters say the changes are vital to uphold Switzerland’s defence capabilities and protect its arms industry. But opponents say any relaxation would undermine Swiss neutrality, and could lead to more of its weapons being used in civil wars.

France’s defence minister on Friday said opportunities for industrial collaboration in future would be reduced if the restrictions remained.

Before the vote, voting intentions were finely balanced, with 49% in favour of easing the restrictions and 48% against, according to a survey by newspaper group Tamedia.

Reporting by John RevillEditing by Christina Fincher