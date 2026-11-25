The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.4% to 10,512.87 points by 1102 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 was down 0.1%

A man walks past trading screens in the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, May 14, 2024. REUTERS/Hannah McKay International News via Reuters:

London’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Wednesday as investors flocked into so-called defensive sectors such as consumer staples and healthcare stocks ahead of potential new US tariffs and inflation data.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.4% to 10,512.87 points by 1102 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 was down 0.1%.

• Personal care, drug and grocery sector was up 1.6%, with Unilever and Reckitt leading gains

• Unilever gained 2% after Britain’s competition watchdog said McCormick’s proposed sale of the Colman’s brand could address competition concerns tied to a planned $65 billion food deal

• Burberry topped FTSE 100 with a 3.4% gain as French spirits maker Remy Cointreau’s profit forecast lifted optimism for luxury stocks

• Pharma stocks rose 1.4% with AstraZeneca up 1.3%

• US is set to release findings from a probe into alleged excess industrial capacity among 16 major trading partners, including China and the European Union, a move that could pave the way for new tariffs, bringing trade tensions into focus

• “Investors are rotating into consumer stocks and defensive sectors, which are viewed as better positioned to perform in an economic slowdown and elevated inflation environment,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank

• Industrial and precious metal miners slipped 0.2% and 0.9%, respectively, as copper and gold prices eased [MET/L] [GOL/]

• Markets awaited the crucial US personal consumption expenditures inflation report that could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy in December

• Traders are pricing in an 85% chance of at least a 25-basis-point Fed interest rate hike, per LSEG data

• Topping the FTSE 250, Pets at Home jumped 8.2% to its highest level since November 2024 after the pet care company forecast full-year underlying profit before tax at the top end of analyst expectations

Reporting by Darshan Kumar and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair