Diplomats said governments forcefully stated their positions on key issues, including continuing financial support for Ukraine nearly five years into the war triggered by Russia’s full-scale invasion

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde shakes hands with European Council President Antonio Costa next to President of the Eurogroup Kyriakos Pierrakakis as leaders gather for a European Union special summit in Brussels, Belgium, November 26, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq International News via Reuters:

European Union leaders were wrestling over the bloc’s nearly €1.6 trillion ($1.76 trillion) budget proposal for 2028 to 2034 and financing for Ukraine at a summit on Thursday, seeking to secure a deal before a slew of national elections next year.

Diplomats said governments forcefully stated their positions on key issues, including continuing financial support for Ukraine nearly five years into the war triggered by Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Kyiv’s allies want to safeguard funding against the possibility that far-right leader Marine Le Pen becomes France’s next president in May by securing a legally binding agreement on the budget and Ukraine financing before then.

Le Pen has said France would no longer support Ukraine financially if she won and that she wanted to slash French contributions to the EU budget.

“We must ensure that Ukraine receives sufficient support in the coming years,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on entering the summit. “I don’t think anyone in Europe can have any interest in seeing new waves of refugees from Ukraine if this war does not come to an end.”

DECEMBER TARGET FOR DEAL

While the budget only starts in 2028, leaders want to have a deal by year-end because, as well as France, there are also elections next year in Italy, Poland, Greece, Estonia, Finland and Slovakia that could complicate negotiations. The seven-year budget requires unanimous approval from all 27 member states.

“It is politically imperative to reach a definitive solution … in December, because if this does not happen, political developments in many EU countries will make a political agreement practically impossible in the first half of 2027,” Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis told reporters on entering the summit in Brussels.

But while no deal was expected on Thursday, even the December deadline seemed ambitious to some after the first round of statements from all leaders.

“Having heard the completely opposing positions around the table, I would put the chances of reaching an agreement today at virtually zero. An agreement around Christmas looks unlikely too,” Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said in a post on X.

MONEY FOR THE NEXT SEVEN YEARS

The leaders hope the summit paves the way for its chairman, Antonio Costa, to bring a new budget proposal in the coming weeks and for members to agree it on December 17 and 18.

“I don’t think the real negotiations will happen until we have a gun to our head – normally that’s how it is – and when we have a real, real deadline,” one diplomat said.

Under the latest proposal that Costa presented last Saturday, the seven-year budget totals €1.582 trillion, which includes €140 billion to repay pandemic-era borrowing.

The biggest line item is around €740 billion to support European farmers and help the poorest regions of the EU catch up with the richer ones.

But leaders must also sort out how to continue financing Ukraine.

The 2028-2034 budget includes up to €100 billion for Ukraine, which diplomats say falls well short of the country’s needs.

The talks will also cover aid to Kyiv in 2027 because a proposed loan intended to raise funds for Ukraine would be borrowed against the EU’s current budget, which expires at the end of next year. The EU wants to borrow €45 billion and lend it to Ukraine, to be repaid only when Russia pays war reparations.

In 2027, non-EU countries such as Britain, Norway, Japan, Switzerland and Canada are expected to provide another €25 billion for Ukraine. The combined €70 billion would cover the funding gap that Ukraine faces next year.

DIVISION BETWEEN NET CONTRIBUTORS AND NET BENEFICIARIES

One of the fights on Thursday will be over whether all member countries should contribute to the €45 billion loan to Ukraine. Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Bulgaria object, but Germany and several other countries have made participation a condition of a broader budget deal.

“For me, there is a link between our support for Ukraine and the European budget,” Merz said. “The European Union comprises of 27 Member States, not 23 or 24.”

The four countries are major net beneficiaries of EU spending, and the debate is a microcosm of ongoing divisions between countries that contribute more to the EU budget than they get from it, such as Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and Finland, and those that on balance receive more than they pay.

The net contributors want EU budget reductions, which would lower their contributions, and urge that spending prioritise making the EU more competitive against rivals like the US and China rather than subsidising European agriculture and poor regions.

The net beneficiaries contend that the budget should have money for both aims and believe doing that would sustain public support for the EU in the face of far-right political parties’ rising popularity throughout Europe.

($1 = 0.9103 euros)

Additional reporting by Andrew Gray, Phil Blenkinsop, Amina Ismail and Andreas Rinke in Brussels and Angeliki Koutantou in Athens; Writing by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Alex Richardson