SpaceX operations near the US-Mexico border have become an increasing political issue in Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during her daily morning press conference, after the outcome of Brazil’s presidential runoff election, in Mexico City, Mexico, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril International News via Reuters:

Mexico is seeking a meeting with US aviation authorities to discuss permits for SpaceX to use Mexican airspace and potentially relocate its launch activities, President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday, amid growing tensions between Mexico City and Elon Musk’s trillion-dollar company.

SpaceX operations near the US-Mexico border have become an increasing political issue in Mexico. Mexico has accused SpaceX of generating contamination and other environmental impacts when debris from the company’s rockets launched in Texas falls in Mexican territory. Mexico has also raised concerns about disruptions to its airspace.

“What we’re seeking through the Embassy is a meeting between the US and Mexican space authorities to establish permission for the use of Mexican airspace, how often that would be permitted, and, if necessary, the relocation of the launch site,” she said, speaking during her morning press conference.

“And then there’s the issue of the debris,” she added.

The US Embassy referred Reuters to the US State Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the meeting. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sheinbaum’s statements.

SpaceX has pushed back against reports of environmental contamination in the past.

Earlier this month, Mexican authorities said the company’s debris washed up on a beach in the border state of Tamaulipas.

The company said in a statement that it mobilized to send specialists to aid in identification and lead any cleanup work required, and that “independent tests conducted on materials inside Starship and the Super Heavy booster, including toxicity analyses, confirm they pose no chemical, biological, or toxicological risks.”

Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, Natalia Siniawski, Raul Cortes and Coralie Lamarque, Writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Nia Williams