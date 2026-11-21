The European Central Bank is replacing its president, chief economist and the board member in charge of market operations

FILE PHOTO: The building of the European Central Bank (ECB) is seen amid a fog before the monthly news conference following the ECB’s monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt, Germany December 15, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo International News via Reuters:

France nominated economist Laurence Boone to the ECB’s executive board on Friday, as Europe’s most powerful financial institution reshuffles three of the most vital roles in quick succession.

The European Central Bank is replacing its president, chief economist and the board member in charge of market operations, just as it fights high inflation and the prospect of renewed market turbulence triggered by French political turmoil.

Boone is expected to take on the markets portfolio. This could land the Santander executive and former OECD chief economist at the centre of any financial storm, particularly if it spreads beyond France and forces ECB intervention.

Friday’s announcement puts Spain’s Pablo Hernandez de Cos on track to take over from President Christine Lagarde in February while Germany’s Markus Brunnermeier, nominated earlier this week, is likely to be the ECB’s next chief economist when Ireland’s Philip Lane leaves on May 31.

All nominations are subject to confirmation, which could still hit a snag as the reshuffle leaves the ECB’s 27-member Governing Council with just one woman, since each of the euro zone’s 21 national central banks is led by men and the board is also male-dominated.

Only one woman, Chrystalla Georghadji of Cyprus, has ever served as a euro zone national central bank governor and only five women have served on the ECB’s board.

While the European Parliament cannot veto nominations, it has held back picks in the past in protest at the dearth of female candidates.

Nevertheless, the picks are likely to go through as Germany, France, Italy and Spain, the currency bloc’s four largest nations, hold de facto permanent seats on the ECB board and negotiated for months over an acceptable package of nominations.

ECB watchers say that the new board is unlikely to change policy in the near term as inflation is now 4%, twice the rate of the bank’s target, and continued policy tightening is the only appropriate response.

The real test could come if market tensions boil over.

France’s debt level is the third highest in the euro zone and its budget deficit could be the highest this year as the French government is unable to push through meaningful reforms.

While the ECB has no mandate to prop up any single member, economists think it will come under pressure to act if contagion spreads to other countries or if the premium investors demand to hold French debt rises too high.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Balazs Koranyi, Editing by Louise Heavens and Alexander Smith