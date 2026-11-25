The Technical Committee for Motor Vehicles (TCMV) had been expected to potentially vote on the system during its December meeting, after no vote was held at two earlier meetings following preliminary approval from the Netherlands in April

A Tesla display shows traffic during a full self-driven ride through Bratislava, Slovakia, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa International News via Reuters:

A European Union meeting expected to consider Tesla’s bid to win approval for its assisted self-driving system across the bloc has been postponed for Dec. 15, a European Commission spokesperson told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Technical Committee for Motor Vehicles (TCMV) had been expected to potentially vote on the system during its December meeting, after no vote was held at two earlier meetings following preliminary approval from the Netherlands in April.

The vote is a key hurdle in Tesla’s push to bring the technology to Europe. Nearly a dozen countries have followed the Dutch lead, with Italy the most populous to begin a rollout, but EU-wide approval requires support from at least 15 of the bloc’s 27 countries representing 65% of its population.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Dec. 1, Dutch regulator RDW told Reuters. Belgium’s Flanders transport ministry initially said it had been moved to Dec. 7, before the Commission clarified that it would instead take place on Dec. 15.

Reporting by Marie Mannes, editing by Inti Landauro