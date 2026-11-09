Wednesday, November 11, 2026
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News - BermudaEducationPolitics

MP remains hopeful despite delay to Education Authority Bill

By Jasmine Patterson

The debate is set to resume in the House of Assembly on November 20

In the wake of a legislative setback, Education Minister Diallo Rabain remains hopeful for the future of the new Education Authority Bill.


Debate was suspended on Friday night because there were too few PLP MPs to vote down a motion, tabled by the OBA, to pause the Bill.
The PLP will meet tonight to address the issue.


Jasmine Patterson has more.

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