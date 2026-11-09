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News - BermudaCrime

Two arrested following stabbing outside Front Street venue

By Jasmine Patterson

A 27-year-old Pembroke resident was arrested and sustained a stab wound in an altercation on Sunday evening during a private event

Police confirmed two arrests were made after a disturbance outside Pier 6 in Hamilton.

It happened at 7:55pm Sunday, November 8. A physical altercation involved several individuals.

After a 27-year-old Pembroke resident was arrested, it was confirmed that he had sustained a stab wound. At last check, he remained hospitalised.
A 41-year-old Pembroke resident was also arrested, for obstructing police officers at the scene. He was later released on police bail.
Ongoing police inquiries include a review of CCTV footage.

A City of Hamilton spokesperson confirmed it was aware of reports of an altercation at the private event on Sunday evening.

They said,”According to City staff on duty at the venue, an altercation occurred, the situation was subsequently brought under control, and police attended the scene.’

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