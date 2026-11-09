Put Parliament on TV, says OBA Leader

Ben Smith, the Opposition Leader, believes the House of Assembly should be televised so Bermuda can see if and how the people they voted in are representing them

Ben Smith, Opposition Leader, spoke to Bermuda Tonight last week ahead of what transpired as a paused debate on the Education Authority.



He suggested that many in the country may not know what is at stake, adding that the political process is somewhat inaccessible when it comes to discussing legislation.



He repeated a call for something that would have highlighted the lack of Government MPs in the House on Friday – the televising of Parliament.



He says this would also show how the Opposition are not simply trying to stonewall Government bills, but are putting forward ideas to improve legislation…

The OBA has advised that it will be providing proposed amendments to the education authority bill ahead of the Cabinet Committee meeting on Tuesday, and those proposals will be made public.



In our interview with Mr Smith, he lamented that the Opposition’s proposals are often sidelined in the House…

Watch the full interview with OBA Leader Ben Smith HERE