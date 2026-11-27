The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.8% to 10,691.04 points by 1101 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 climbed 0.9%, set for its best week in nearly four months
International News via Reuters:
Britain’s FTSE 100 was on track for its biggest weekly gain in about eight months on Friday, led by miners and heavyweight banks, in a week marked by US tariff announcements.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.8% to 10,691.04 points by 1101 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 climbed 0.9%, set for its best week in nearly four months.
• The banking sector led gains in the FTSE 100 index on Friday; HSBC climbed 1.8%, Standard Chartered rose 3.4% and Barclays 2.3%
• On Thursday, the Bank of England said it plans to cut capital requirements for the largest UK-focused banks after a review found that they were disproportionately affected by existing rules
• Industrial metal miners gained 4% on the day, eyeing their best week in more than three months, as copper prices notched their biggest gain since January [MET/L]
• Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were up more than 4% each
• A rebound in gold prices lifted precious metal miners 5.2%, helping the sector partly recover from last week’s nearly 14% decline [GOL/]
• “Anytime you avoid tariffs from Trump (US), it’s relatively good news, particularly at a time when investors are also reassessing overly pessimistic views on growth and AI-related spending,” said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth
• Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump fired a new tariff salvo on goods from 14 major trading partners including China, Japan and the European Union
• Defensive corners of the market limited gains on Friday: Among consumer staples, Unilever and Diageo dropped 1% each
• On the data front, British vehicle production rose 4.8% in October, driven by a 6.2% increase in car output, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders
• Advancers outnumbered decliners by a 2.7-to-1 ratio in the London market, according to London Market Digest
Reporting by Darshan Kumar and Sudeshna Ghoshal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed