The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.8% to 10,691.04 points by 1101 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 climbed 0.9%, set for its best week in nearly four months

Financial markets data and information are displayed above an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) branded cube inside the LSEG headquarters in Paternoster Square, London, Britain, September 8, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville International News via Reuters:

Britain’s FTSE 100 was on track for its biggest weekly gain in about eight months on Friday, led by miners and heavyweight banks, in a week marked by US tariff announcements.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.8% to 10,691.04 points by 1101 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 climbed 0.9%, set for its best week in nearly four months.

• The banking sector led gains in the FTSE 100 index on Friday; HSBC climbed 1.8%, Standard Chartered rose 3.4% and Barclays 2.3%

• On Thursday, the Bank of England said it plans to cut capital requirements for the largest UK-focused banks after a review found that they were disproportionately affected by existing rules

• Industrial metal miners gained 4% on the day, eyeing their best week in more than three months, as copper prices notched their biggest gain since January [MET/L]

• Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were up more than 4% each

• A rebound in gold prices lifted precious metal miners 5.2%, helping the sector partly recover from last week’s nearly 14% decline [GOL/]

• “Anytime you avoid tariffs from Trump (US), it’s relatively good news, particularly at a time when investors are also reassessing overly pessimistic views on growth and AI-related spending,” said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth

• Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump fired a new tariff salvo on goods from 14 major trading partners including China, Japan and the European Union

• Defensive corners of the market limited gains on Friday: Among consumer staples, Unilever and Diageo dropped 1% each

• On the data front, British vehicle production rose 4.8% in October, driven by a 6.2% increase in car output, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders

• Advancers outnumbered decliners by a 2.7-to-1 ratio in the London market, according to London Market Digest

Reporting by Darshan Kumar and Sudeshna Ghoshal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed