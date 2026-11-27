Brent crude futures edged up 3 cents to $96.60 a barrel by 1239 GMT

FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker docked at the Port of Fujairah, as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran limits marine traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo International News via Reuters:

Oil prices were set to snap a three-week losing streak on Friday, riding four sessions of gains, as attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi energy infrastructure fanned concerns over Middle East supplies.

Brent crude futures edged up 3 cents to $96.60 a barrel by 1239 GMT. Brent hit its highest since November 9 earlier in the session, but stayed shy of the $100 mark.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures at $85.14 a barrel were up $1.46, or 1.7%, from Wednesday’s close. There was no Thursday settlement for WTI because of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

“We think Brent can still push above $100 a barrel without another major escalation in the Middle East, but that increasingly requires evidence of constrained deliverable supply,” ANZ analysts Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes said in a research note.

Prices have retreated in recent weeks as investors were relieved that US President Donald Trump did not step up military action on Iran after the midterm elections.

However, Iran has continued to attack ships transiting the key waterway of the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting oil exports, while Yemen’s Houthis have struck Saudi Arabian infrastructure.

“(The) price in the Bay of Oman currently seems to signal that there is ample supply of crude oil available. But assuming that this is a stable status quo is probably a faulty assumption,” said SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.

“Add in the Houthis and what they do to Saudi Arabia and their semi-control of the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, and you may not want to sit short oil, to put it mildly.”

Saudi Aramco’s Jazan refinery temporarily halted some operations after a projectile struck it on Thursday, killing a Nepali worker, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said.

The strike was the latest blow to key Saudi facilities, a day after the Houthis claimed attacks on Ras Tanura, the kingdom’s largest refinery and a major crude export hub.

OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, has an agreement in principle to maintain oil output targets for at least the first quarter of 2027 at a meeting on Sunday, three people with knowledge of the talks said.

Separately, 10 people familiar with the matter told Reuters that the US administration encouraged Venezuela and Iraq to consider leaving OPEC earlier this year and blocked Venezuela from paying its membership dues.

Ukraine has intensified drone attacks on Russian oil refineries since the end of October, with the latest incident causing a fire at the Slavyansk ECO refinery in Russia’s southern region of Krasnodar.

Separately, fires disrupted activity at Thailand’s Bangchak refinery and Venezuela’s Amuay refinery on Thursday.

Additional reporting by Florence Tan and Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Kate Mayberry, DJ Yap, Clarence Fernandez and Louise Heavens