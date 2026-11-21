Elected as a member of parliament in 1994 in South Africa’s first democratic government, former teacher Mlambo-Ngcuka served as deputy president of South Africa from 2005 to 2008

Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka attends the Women’s Forum Americas, at Claustro de Sor Juana University in Mexico City, Mexico, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero International News via Reuters:

South Africa’s first female deputy president, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who also served as UN under-secretary-general and executive director of UN Women, has died at the age of 71, the presidency said late on Friday.

• Elected as a member of parliament in 1994 in South Africa’s first democratic government, former teacher Mlambo-Ngcuka served as deputy president of South Africa from 2005 to 2008

• Before becoming deputy president, a role in which she oversaw government initiatives to reduce poverty with a focus on women, Mlambo-Ngcuka served as the minister of minerals and energy and as a deputy minister in the Department of Trade and Industry

• In August 2013 she took the oath of office as executive director of UN Women, serving two terms at an organization created to lead the UN’s work on advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Tom Hogue