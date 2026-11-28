Brent crude futures fell $1.13, or 1.2%, to $95.44 a barrel

FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker docked at the Port of Fujairah, as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran limits marine traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, May 6, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky/File Photo International News via Reuters:

Brent crude edged down on Friday, but snapped a three-week losing streak to notch its first weekly gain in November, as attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and Saudi energy infrastructure fanned concerns over Middle East supplies.

Brent crude futures fell $1.13, or 1.2%, to $95.44 a barrel. It hit its highest since November 9 earlier in the session, but stayed shy of the $100 mark.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $83.08 a barrel, down 60 cents, or 0.7%, from Wednesday’s close. There was no Thursday settlement for WTI because of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

Brent gained about 3% on the week, while WTI lost 0.9%.

“Attacks on Middle Eastern energy facilities and tankers have brought supply disruption back into focus,” said Mark Schaefer, a director at brokerage Liquidity Energy.

Prices retreated in recent weeks as investors were relieved that US President Donald Trump did not step up military action against Iran after the midterm elections.

However, Iran has continued to attack ships transiting the key Strait of Hormuz, disrupting oil exports, while Yemen’s Houthis have struck Saudi Arabian infrastructure.

The US military said on Friday it disabled a commercial ship on Thursday after it attempted to run the US blockade of Iran, while an adviser to the Iranian supreme leader said Iran would keep the Strait of Hormuz shut while vowing to break the embargo.

Saudi Aramco’s Jazan refinery temporarily halted some operations after a projectile struck it on Thursday, killing a worker, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said. The strike was the latest blow to key Saudi facilities, a day after the Houthis claimed attacks on Ras Tanura, the kingdom’s largest refinery and a major crude export hub.

OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, is set to keep first-quarter 2027 output targets unchanged when the group meets on Sunday, three people with knowledge of the talks said.

Separately, 10 people familiar with the matter told Reuters that the US administration encouraged Venezuela and Iraq to consider leaving OPEC earlier this year and blocked Venezuela from paying its membership dues.

Iraq is in negotiations with OPEC to raise its production ceiling as the country looks to develop its energy sector, oil minister Basim Mohammed Khudair said on Friday ahead of the OPEC+ meeting.

“We think Brent can still push above $100 a barrel without another major escalation in the Middle East, but that increasingly requires evidence of constrained deliverable supply,” ANZ analysts Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes said in a research note.

Ukraine has intensified drone attacks on Russian oil refineries since the end of October, with the latest incident causing a fire at the Slavyansk ECO refinery in Russia’s southern region of Krasnodar.

Separately, fires disrupted activity at Thailand’s Bangchak refinery and Venezuela’s Amuay refinery on Thursday.

Additional reporting by Florence Tan and Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Louise Heavens, Nia Williams and Sanjeev Miglani