Kaleidoscope Arts Foundation has secured its forever home, nineteen months after landlords first requested they vacate the Devonshire property where they had been based for two decades. After exploring many options, the registered charity—which has worked with well over 10,000 children since it was founded in 2006—has leased a property on South rd. in Paget with an agreement in place to purchase it in a year.

The property includes a cottage that sits on nearly three acres—much of which is wooded nature reserve—which fits the ethos of Kaleidoscope for the 1,000 plus children it serves annually through its mission to nurture children’s creative expression and artistic skills through art, nature, and play.

This comes at the end of a difficult year for the charity, despite which, programmes have continued uninterrupted. Summer camps ran from two satellite locations, and many of their current programmes—including fall and winter camps, afterschool and homeschool classes—are continuing at Paget Gospel Church.

“We looked at so many different options and we knew we could make pretty much anything work, but we wanted more in this new home,” says Fiona Rodriguez-Roberts, founder and executive director. “We would talk about our wish list and from that, what were the most important things? And everyone agreed that it was land. To find a property with enough open green space for the children was more important than focusing on the building. And the best way to do this was not renting. It was to find a place that would be ours, so that we would be able to grow with the children, however they choose to use the space.”

“All of the teachers and myself, we have big ideas and plans, so many different visions of what we could do and how we could renovate, but we can’t do any of that just yet,” says Roberts-Rodriguez. “We need to get all of us on the property and then get all of our children on the property and get their feedback. How the children want to use the space, that is going to tell us a lot. And because it will eventually be our place, we can take the time to do that. It is a long-term investment. This is the children’s property.”

“There is some work to be done on the property to get it ready. The aim is to have classes up and running at the new location for summer, but we are trying really hard for the April break. Much of it depends on how quickly we can raise the funds for the first round of renovations and how many members of the community we can find to help us,” says Rodriguez-Roberts.

Twelve months ago, the arts foundation launched a capital campaign, Home Is Where The Art Is, which aims to raise $3 million over 5 years. So far, over $500,000 has been raised. “We are still aiming for $3M. Reaching that would allow us to own the building outright, do the first round of renovations, implement the conservation plan for the nature reserve, and, further down the line, begin the renovations fully for Kaleidoscope’s forever home.

Anyone who would like to offer their support can contact Ms. Rodriguez-Roberts via e-mail at fiona@kaf.bm

About Kaleidoscope Arts Foundation

Founded in 2006, the Kaleidoscope Arts Foundation has worked with more than 11,000 children through its art enrichment programs. Each year, approximately 1,000 children participate, with more than two-thirds coming from the public school system. With support from the community, foundations, corporations, and individual donors, Kaleidoscope partners with every public preschool in Bermuda and many primary schools offering classes at no cost to students. The organization also provides bursaries for camps and after-school programs, ensuring that all children have access to creative opportunities.