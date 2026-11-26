The Salvation Army Bermuda officially launched its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign today at a new waterfront location on Front Street in Hamilton.

The organisation has set an ambitious fundraising goal of $1.2 million to support vulnerable individuals and families across Bermuda and sustain its year-round community services.

Here are some opening remarks from the Mayor of Hamilton, Dr Michael Branco

Captain Dennis Maybury, Regional Public Relations Officer for The Salvation Army Bermuda, spoke further about this year’s ambitious fundraising goal of $1.2 million, emphasizing the importance of community support and encouraging members of the public to donate.





