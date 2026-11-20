On November 18, the Commission stopped the clock in its investigation into the acquisition of Porta by XXXLutz, with effect from November 16

EUropean Union flags flutter outside the “EU Enlargement Forum: Wider Europe-Stronger Europe” conference in Brussels, Belgium November 16, 2026. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq International News via Reuters:

The European Commission has temporarily halted its investigation into Austrian furniture retailer XXXLutz’s proposed acquisition of German peer Porta to ensure it has received all the information necessary for its review.

• On November 18, the Commission stopped the clock in its investigation into the acquisition of Porta by XXXLutz, with effect from November 16, a Commission spokesperson said

• A merger investigation can be suspended if parties fail to provide an important piece of information the Commission has requested for its competition assessment within a prescribed deadline, she added

• Once the missing information is supplied, the investigation is restarted and the legal deadline for the Commission’s decision is then adjusted accordingly

• On October 12, EU antitrust investigators opened a full-scale investigation into the merger plan, saying the deal may significantly impact competition in several EU countries, a move which could require XXXLutz to offer remedies to address their concerns

• The EU set a February 25 deadline for its decision

• XXXLutz Group said on Thursday it was cooperating “fully and constructively” with the European Commission

• “In a Phase II investigation, specific issues are examined and assessed in greater detail. This is also the case here,” it said

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Joe Bavier