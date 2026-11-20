Housing Minister says sensitivity over land and property ownership requires a respectful approach to any laws governing abandoned properties

Zane DeSilva, Minister of Housing and Municipalities, has announced an extension of the public consultation period on derelict and abandoned housing, and a public meeting to discuss the issues.



In 2023, the Department of Planning listed 333 units in Bermuda as “uninhabitable”.



Minister DeSilva today said that, while increasing new housing supply is a priority, there is still a significant number of existing residential properties that are underutilised.



“In many cases, these properties are not simply empty”, he said.



“Rather, they are tied up in complex circumstances involving unresolved estates, ownership disputes, title uncertainty, absentee ownership, financial constraints, or even family disagreements that have persisted for years.”



“The consultation paper was developed to encourage discussion of these issues… Among the matters under examination are support for families dealing with inheritance and probate matters… and examples of how other jurisdiction have approached long-term vacancy and dereliction.”



The Minister added that the ultimate objectives are to increase housing opportunities for Bermudians.



“We can only build so much”, he said.



Minister DeSilva also said that issues regarding land and property ownership can be very sensitive, and Government wants to ensure any future policy approach is transparent and respectful.



“Generations of Bermudians have experienced the consequences of historic land losses and the erosion of family property holdings.”



“Those experiences remain part of our collective memory and continue to shape how many people view discussions involving property rights, inheritance, and Government intervention. It is therefore essential that we approach this matter with care, sensitivity, and humility.”



The proposed framework for addressing derelict properties can be viewed and commented upon at forum.gov.bm.



A public conversation will be held on the 10th of December, with the venue still to be confirmed.

READ the full statement below…