British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said Britain should consider options for its future relationship with the European Union, including rejoining the bloc

Britain’s Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healy attend a roundtable with business leaders during Burnham’s visit for the EU-UK summit, at the official residence of the British ambassador to Belgium, in Brussels, Belgium, November 20, 2026. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool International News via Reuters:

Britain and the European Union are set to agree on easing food trade and youth mobility in a reset of ties at a summit on Friday that is also likely to expose lingering divisions and question marks over the long-term future of their relationship.

A decade after Britain voted to leave the now 27-nation bloc, rancour over the divorce has faded and both sides have recognised the need for a closer alliance in a world order upset by Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US tariffs, Chinese control of critical minerals and war in Iran.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said Britain should consider options for its future relationship with the European Union, including rejoining the bloc. On Monday, he said it was the “obvious truth” that Britain had lost more than it had gained from Brexit.

At the summit, postponed from July following the resignation of Burnham’s predecessor Keir Starmer, the two sides aim to address a small part of those losses with a package of agreements.

The most significant would allow cross-border trade in animals, plants and related products, such as sausages or seeds, without the certificates and controls currently required. Britain has estimated this could add up to £5.1 billion ($6.70 billion) per year to its economy.

A further agreement would link the emissions trading systems of Britain and the European Union, which would exempt British and EU goods, such as steel, from each other’s carbon border levies.

The two sides are also set to allow in each other’s young people to work or study for three years, but here divergences are clearer. Britain, mindful that immigration was a factor behind the Brexit vote, had proposed letting in only 50,000, but the EU wanted more. They have now settled on 100,000, EU diplomats said.

DIVERGENCE ON UNIVERSITY FEES

The two have also differed over tuition fees, with EU countries wanting their students to be eligible for “home fees” at British universities, rather than the international rate, which is typically some three times higher. Britain prefers to offer only “significantly reduced” fees.

The two sides are now aiming to resolve the issue within six months.

Then there is the topic of Britain accepting EU rules, a sensitive issue for Brexit supporters.

A key UK demand is that the EU grant it special status under the bloc’s “Made in Europe” rules, notably for cars. The EU has indicated it is willing to grant this, but only on condition that Britain align with its policies, which could mean Britain having to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

The draft joint statement had featured conflicting lines from Britain and the EU about the extent of economic coordination.

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Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; additional reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Sharon Singleton