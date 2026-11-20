The decision by the International Court of Justice was not unanimous and Myanmar had been unjustly accused, said Khaing Khaing Soe, a government spokesperson

A view of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on a day when it is to deliver its judgment in the case brought by Gambia accusing Myanmar of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, in The Hague, Netherlands, November 19 2026. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw International News via Reuters:

A ruling by the United Nations’ highest court that found Myanmar’s security forces conducted state-sponsored genocide against the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority was unfair, a government official said on Friday.

The decision by the International Court of Justice was not unanimous and Myanmar had been unjustly accused, said Khaing Khaing Soe, a government spokesperson.

The ruling was the first time the court has held a state responsible for genocide. It came seven years after the case was filed by predominantly Muslim Gambia.

It was the fourth time since the Nazi Holocaust that an international court ruled that the legal threshold to prove genocide had been met.

“Our country was unjustly accused,” Khaing Khaing Soe told a press conference in the capital Naypyitaw.

“I want to say that this decision is not a unanimous decision by everyone, it is not fair.”

MASS EXECUTIONS, WIDESPREAD RAPE

Judges found that Myanmar’s military carried out mass executions of men and boys, committed widespread rape and sexual violence against Rohingya women and burned or razed hundreds of villages during so-called clearance operations.

Long persecuted in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, the mainly Muslim Rohingya face escalating violence in their war-torn homeland and worsening conditions in crowded refugee camps in neighbouring Bangladesh where 1.2 million of them live.

The ruling said Myanmar had an obligation to compensate the Rohingya for the violations it had committed, to be determined later, and it must also allow the “safe and dignified return” of Rohingya displaced as a result of Myanmar’s “wrongful acts”.

Thousands of Rohingya refugees living in sprawling camps in Bangladesh celebrated the verdict, but it remained unclear when they would be able to return home.

While rulings by the ICJ, which settles disputes between states and rules on alleged breaches of international treaties, are final, the court has very limited options to enforce them.

The court’s 191-page judgment also referenced a Reuters investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslims in Inn Din on September 7, 2017 and the subsequent arrest of two of its reporters, who were held for more than 500 days.

Asked for a response to the ruling, Khaing Khaing Soe said major world leaders had previously said “political bodies” similar to the ICJ “should not abuse their judicial authority”.

Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by David Stanway