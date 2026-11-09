Dollar slips against major currencies as Iran talks lift risk appetite

Sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was highly unlikely to order fresh attacks on Iran as long as diplomatic efforts continued

FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo International News via Reuters:

The dollar weakened against major currencies including the euro and yen on Monday as easing concerns about an escalation in the Iran war prompted investors to rotate back into risk assets after last week’s selloff in artificial intelligence-linked stocks.

Sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was highly unlikely to order fresh attacks on Iran as long as diplomatic efforts continued. Trump is due to meet Qatar’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Monday as efforts to secure an end to the conflict gather pace.

The improved mood in markets also weighed on the safe-haven dollar, while Brent crude futures fell nearly 6% to settle at $92.57 a barrel.

The euro was last up 0.64% against the dollar at $1.1213. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.41% to 157.89.

“One of the main issues in shorts and trading around the US dollar right now is positioning,” said Enrique Diaz-Alvarez, chief economist at Ebury. “The portion of the market that is actively trading and speculating is very long US dollar, which means it’s difficult for the dollar to rally. We expect the euro to rebound over the medium term because the market is perhaps underestimating the strength of the recovery in the euro zone.”

Sterling rose 0.60% to $1.34290. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, dipped 0.47% to 101.75.

“The market is underestimating a little bit the impact of the midterm elections on the US economy in the sense that AI investment has been a significant part of US economic performance and, at the margin, this big political change in the US will be negative for such an investment,” Diaz-Alvarez said.

Wall Street’s main indexes advanced on the day, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq following a brutal selloff last week.

“The market’s focus remains centered on the continued softening of the US tech trade, as investors also contend with specific single-name issues among some of the industry’s largest players,” Scotiabank analysts led by Shaun Osborne said in an investor note.

US DATA IN VIEW

Investors will be eyeing the release on Tuesday of US Consumer Price Index data, which is expected to show a monthly rise of 0.3%, according to a Reuters poll.

Futures imply around 82% odds the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its December 8-9 meeting, up from a week earlier, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool. The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 1.07 basis points to 4.87%.

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars also rallied. The Aussie rose 0.95% to $0.6922 and New Zealand’s kiwi jumped 1.54% to $0.56301, with traders also weighing the implications of too-close-to-call weekend elections in New Zealand.

Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Nia Williams and Paul Simao