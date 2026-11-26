Member states recommend former Spanish central bank chief as president ahead of December appointment

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos, speaks during the HKMA-BIS High-Level Conference in Hong Kong, China November 28, 2023. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo International News via Reuters:

Euro area member states have agreed to recommend Spain’s Pablo Hernandez de Cos as new president of the ECB and Laurence Boone and Markus Burnnermeier as members of its executive board, EU Council President Antonio Costa said on Thursday.

“This will pave the way for the formal appointment of the new ECB leadership in December,” Costa said in a post on X.

Reporting by Inti Landauro