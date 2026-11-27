The pound is regarded as a risky currency which tends to rise when equities gain traction, as stronger stock markets usually reflect greater investor confidence in global growth

International News via Reuters:

Sterling rose on Friday and was set for its strongest weekly rise against the euro in almost a month as global stocks rebounded after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The pound is regarded as a risky currency which tends to rise when equities gain traction, as stronger stock markets usually reflect greater investor confidence in global growth.

“Risk currencies have recovered somewhat in the past sessions, as the heavy selling in tech stocks takes a breather during the Thanksgiving trading period,” Matthew Ryan, head of market strategy at ebury, said.

“Any stabilisation in AI-led equity volatility could allow the pound to recover some ground,” he added.

US stock futures surged on Friday and the Nasdaq was already set to end the week up 4.3% after falling 10% the week before.

The euro was last down 0.25% at 83.48 pence and was on track for a weekly drop of 0.38%.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey struck a slightly less-than-expected hawkish tone on Wednesday when he said that British inflation may not rise as high as it forecast earlier this month if international energy prices stabilise.

However, analysts noted that other Monetary Policy Committee members, including Catherine Mann and Clare Lombardelli, delivered more hawkish messages, warning that the inflation threat could not be ignored. The BoE MPC will meet in mid-December.

“A BoE hold would risk disappointing markets while a hike framed as ‘insurance’ before a pause could also limit the pound support,” Daragh Maher, senior forex strategist at HSBC, said.

Sterling was up 0.13% at $1.3124, on track for a weekly rise of 0.21%.

Analysts said the pound has also benefited from Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s push to improve relations with the European Union.

Britain and the European Union sealed deals on easing food trade and boosting youth travel to reset ties at a summit last week. Burnham has said Britain should consider options for its future relationship including rejoining the EU.

reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Toby Chopra