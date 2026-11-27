Repairs to the wooden deck on Middle Road will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Ministry of Public Works and Environment wishes to advise the motoring public that a lane closure will be in effect on Middle Road at Somerset Bridge, Sandys, on Saturday, 28 November and Sunday, 29 November 2026, to facilitate repairs to the bridge’s wooden deck.

Working hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both days.

Traffic will be managed by the Ministry’s Highways representatives using stop-and-go signs and, if necessary, temporary traffic lights.

The Ministry encourages motorists to exercise caution and apologises for any inconvenience caused.

For further information, please contact Mr Curtis J. Charles, PE, at 441-501-3036 or refer to the attached Road Traffic Notice.