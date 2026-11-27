The holidays are for gathering, and this season Fairmont Southampton invites Bermuda to come together. From 21 December to 3 January, the resort’s restaurants, beach club and golf course will host a programme designed for every kind of occasion: intimate dinners, family afternoons, a Christmas Day on the beach and a New Year’s Eve to remember Bookings are now available on the Festive Hub at FairmontSouthamptonBermuda.com.

“Fairmont Southampton has been at the heart of Bermuda’s celebrations for generations, and this season we are delighted to welcome our community back to share them with us,” said Kiaran MacDonald, Regional Vice President and General Manager. “Whether it is a festive dinner at The Waterlot, a family countdown at Boundary or a round of FootGolf at Turtle Hill, our teams are ready to make special happen.”

“Holiday dining is about the moments in between: the pudding arriving in flames, the first toast at midnight, a long lunch that turns into an afternoon on the beach. Our chefs and teams have created something different at every venue, each one designed to make an occasion feel effortless,” said Hamish Lindsay, Director of Food & Beverage.

Throughout the Season

Palmetto Beach Club, which opened in August, celebrates its first festive season on the resort’s own stretch of the South Shore, pairing pink sand and turquoise water with a heated pool. Open Thursday to Sunday through the holidays, it is fast becoming known for its music and entertainment, from DJs to local live acts, and offers the rarest of December gifts: a long, unhurried day by the ocean. Fairmont.com/southampton-bermuda

The Grill has moved “South” for the winter to The Ocean Club, Bermuda’s newest oceanfront venue, where a 60-seat indoor dining room means guests can enjoy it in comfort whatever the weather. Responsibly sourced local seafood and fresh seasonal ingredients lead the menu, with an extensive cocktail programme, an open-air patio cut into the limestone cliffs and warmed by a fire pit, and live local entertainment Thursday to Sunday.

The Waterlot, a cornerstone of Bermudian hospitality since 1670, pairs centuries of history with modern steakhouse craft: premium cuts, locally sourced ingredients and expertly curated wines on a reimagined à la carte menu. Dress is Island Chic, jacket optional, for an evening that is “Centuries in the Making”.

Boundary Sports Bar & Grille, the resort’s American sports bar, is the place to catch the season’s live games, with bold takes on everyone’s favourite food and drinks. Set above Turtle Hill Golf Club, it offers an outdoor sports lounge, indoor dining and three patios looking out over Bermuda’s South Shore.

Turtle Hill Golf celebrates The Gift of Golf from 1 to 24 December, turning its Golf Shop into every Bermuda golfer’s Christmas list with apparel, equipment and stocking stuffers, and every qualifying purchase enters weekly prize draws and a grand prize draw for a one-year membership, drawn on Christmas Eve. From 1 December to 3 January, Festive Family FootGolf brings family fun with a festive kick, at $50 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under.

À la carte dining is available throughout the season, except on New Year’s Eve at The Waterlot and The Grill, which serve set menus only.

Special Events

Christmas Eve, Thursday 24 December

The Waterlot: The Art of Christmas. A four-course menu, served 24–26 December from 6 pm at $135 per person. The evening closes with the Yuletide Waterlot Pudding, flamed tableside with rum caramel, candied orange and winter fruit.

The Grill at The Ocean Club. A five-course Christmas Eve dinner from 6 pm at $145 per person.

Boundary Sports Bar & Grille. An Island Christmas Dinner of turkey, honey-glazed ham and traditional cassava pie.

Christmas Day, Friday 25 December

Sun, Sand & Champagne at Palmetto Beach Club. Palmetto reimagines Bermuda’s much-loved Christmas Day beach tradition, with nothing to bring. From 10 am to 5 pm, a DJ sets the soundtrack on the sand, with Champagne, canapés and parking included at $125 per person.

The Waterlot: The Art of Christmas continues.

Boxing Day, Saturday 26 December

Palmetto Beach Club: a beach DJ and Bloody Marys, 10 am to 5 pm.

The Waterlot: the final evening of The Art of Christmas.

Wednesday 30 December

Turtle Hill After Dark: one night only, golf under the stars, with arrival at 5:30 pm, $50 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under.

New Year’s Eve, Thursday 31 December

Boundary: Around the World Countdown, 12 pm – 9 pm. For families, Boundary rings in the New Year seven times without waiting up for midnight, counting down with the world from Manila at noon to London at 8 pm. Party hats, sparkling grape juice for younger guests, and Surf & Turf for Two at $195, or $235 with a bottle of Prosecco, alongside the à la carte menu.

The Waterlot: a five-course New Year’s Eve dinner from 6 pm at $190 per person, with live music from the Tino duo.

The Grill at The Ocean Club: The Last Sunset, The First Celebration. Ring out 2026 on the South Shore. Three ways to spend the night: VIP Dinner + Dance, $450: the full evening, 8 pm – 1 am, with a five-course dinner, premium wine pairing, open bar, late-night bites and live entertainment from Hindsight. Dinner Only, $175: a five-course New Year’s Eve dinner, 6–8 pm. Dance the Night Away, $195: 10 pm – 1 am, with open bar, live entertainment from Hindsight and late-night bites.



VIP and Dance the Night Away guests toast midnight with Moët & Chandon. Dress: elegant evening attire with a touch of New Year’s Eve sparkle.

New Year’s Day, Friday 1 January

New Year’s Day Skins Game at Turtle Hill: new year, new round, game on. Details on the Festive Hub.

Palmetto Beach Club is open 10 am to 5 pm.

Prices exclude gratuity.

Reservations

The full festive programme, with menus, times and booking links, is on the Festive Hub at FairmontSouthamptonBermuda.com. Reservations are now open and are required for all special events. As places are limited, early booking is recommended.

Venue Book The Grill at The Ocean Club FairmontSouthamptonBermuda.com or (844) 776-0154 Palmetto Beach Club FairmontSouthamptonBermuda.com or (844) 615-0942 The Waterlot TheWaterlot.BM or (855) 613-1630 Boundary Sports Bar & Grille Boundary.BM or (441) 239-6966 Turtle Hill Golf turtlehill.golfbookings.com/golf or (441) 239-6952

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Coming soon: Heartbeat. Our new channel on Instagram and WhatsApp, launching in early December. Your private line to Fairmont Southampton, with first word on the resort’s reopening, exclusive invitations and special offers reserved for those in the know. To be invited, subscribe at FairmontSouthamptonBermuda.com or follow @fairmontsouthampton on Instagram today.