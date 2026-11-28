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The Ministry of Finance and the National Anti-Money Laundering Committee (NAMLC) are reminding non-professional trustees of their obligations under recent amendments to the Trustee Act 1975, which came into operation on 14 September 2026.

The amendments introduce a single set of core record-keeping requirements for trustees, strengthen beneficial ownership transparency, and establish civil penalties for specified breaches that are committed knowingly and wilfully. These measures form part of Bermuda’s broader anti-money laundering, anti-terrorist financing and counter-proliferation financing (AML/ATF/CPF) framework.

To support compliance, guidance has been issued for non-professional trustees (NPTs), who are individuals acting as trustees without remuneration in family or friendship arrangements. The guidance explains, in practical terms, the records trustees should maintain and how those records should be kept to ensure reliable information about a trust, its beneficial owners and its activities is available when lawfully required.

The Premier and Minister of Finance, the Hon. David Burt, JP, MP, said: “Strengthening the transparency of trust arrangements is an important part of Bermuda’s ongoing commitment to upholding international standards and protecting the integrity of our financial system. Equally important is ensuring that individuals understand their responsibilities and have access to the information they need to fulfil them. I encourage anyone acting as a non-professional trustee to familiarise themselves with this guidance and take the necessary steps to meet the new record-keeping requirements ahead of the end of the transitional period on 13 March 2027.”

The guidance is intended to help trustees understand and meet their obligations under the Trustee Act 1975. However, it does not constitute legal advice. Trustees remain responsible for understanding their duties under the law, the terms of the trust instrument and any other legal requirements applicable to their trust.

Trustees are encouraged to seek independent legal or accounting advice where trust arrangements are complex, beneficial ownership information is disputed, assets are difficult to value, or there is uncertainty regarding the individuals who control or benefit from the trust.

The Guidance for Non-Professional Trustees is available here: https://www.gov.bm/articles/what-namlc

For further information, please contact NAMLC at info-namlc@gov.bm or the Ministry of Finance at (441) 295-5151