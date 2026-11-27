On November 17th, the United States lost the measles elimination status it had held for 26 years. Bermuda health officials are urging residents to ensure their vaccinations are up to date

It’s a demon once thought exercised in the US.



The Centers for Disease Control was reporting 2,318 measles cases in late July… then 3,294 in mid-September… then 6,039 by November 25th.



…cases had almost doubled in two months.



On November 17th, the United States lost the measles elimination status it had held for 26 years, as the country had failed to arrest the continuous spread of the disease for more than a year.



As of the latest statistics on November 25th, 1,074 of the 6,039 cases are children under 5 years old.



About one in every ten cases, or 11% has ended up in hospital, and hospitalisations are more likely among infants.



The CDC reports 9 confirmed deaths overall.



Dr William Shaffner from Vanderbilt University Medical Center recently told CBS News, “that should never have happened.



“Those deaths and all those cases… were completely preventable.”



Bermuda’s Ministry of Health responded this week by urging residents to ensure their measles vaccinations are up to date.



The US CDC reports that 96% of their cases this year are either unvaccinated, or the vaccination status is unknown.



Bermuda’s Health Ministry reports that this year’s uptake of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, or MMR, reflects our current birth rate.



Vaccinations appear to have increased locally since Bermuda itself had two isolated measles cases in November 2024.



At that time, Health Minister Kim Wilson cited that “vaccination rates for children who are the most successful susceptible currently sit at less than 40%.”



The Minister subsequently reported that first doses of the MMR vaccine had reached the target of 95% by the end of the same year.



Officials have continued to emphasise the importance of vaccinations.



Lynn Jackson, Chief Nursing Officer, stated in April 2026 that “the recent measles resurgences in the region, and meningitis outbreaks abroad, highlight continued importance of maintaining high vaccination rate.”



In the US, Dr Robert Shmerling at Harvard Health Publishing cites that nearly every child in the US used to contract measles, and 400-500 people died in connection with the disease each year.



That was before an effective vaccine was developed in the 1960s.



In response to the US outbreak, and the loss of its measles elimination status, Dr Shmerling laments that vaccination rates among school-age children had dropped to 92% in 2025, with some areas of the US closer to 80%.



For the US to regain its measles elimination status, The Pan American Health Organisation says it must implement a corrective plan, and subsequently prove it is free of the virus for a full year.