OPEC+ had planned to use the findings of its first-ever review of members’ production capacity to help set output targets for next year

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A model of an oil pump is seen in front of the OPEC logo in this illustration taken January 9, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo International News via Reuters:

OPEC+ failed to agree on key issues at Sunday’s meeting after Iraq held up an oil production capacity assessment, leaving the group with no clear 2027 output policy as the Iran war and pressure from Washington create rifts in the alliance.

OPEC+ had planned to use the findings of its first-ever review of members’ production capacity to help set output targets for next year. But the group instead delayed the plan, with delegates saying Iraq challenged the findings and that Sunday’s talks were complicated and difficult.

The war and disagreements over production capacity suggest another difficult year for OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, as rival producer the United States continues to exploit divisions within the group.

Some OPEC+ members asked for further talks with consultants handling the capacity exercise by the end of March, OPEC said in a statement, adding the group will decide output targets for the “subsequent period” using the capacity findings at its next meeting in June 2027, or earlier, if market conditions permit.

While OPEC+ delegates said before and after the meeting the group had agreed to maintain existing oil output targets for the first quarter of 2027, the OPEC+ statement on Sunday did not list any 2027 quotas.

NO NEW MEETING FOR GROUP OF SEVEN MEMBERS

Seven OPEC+ members who earlier this year were raising output in monthly increments also met on Sunday and made no mention in a statement issued after their meeting of any new oil production targets in 2027.

The seven countries, which have been meeting monthly to agree increases in output quotas during 2026, will continue consultations through a separate panel which meets once every two months called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, OPEC+ said. It did not give a new meeting date for the seven countries.

Oil prices have rallied above $100 per barrel this year due to the Iran war and supply disruptions but have eased in recent weeks due to rising Gulf exports and renewed expectations of a crude surplus in 2027.

Rystad Energy sees a global oil surplus reaching 5 million barrels per day next year, equivalent to roughly 5% of worldwide demand, even if Gulf supplies recover only partially.

Sunday’s meeting came months after the United Arab Emirates left OPEC and OPEC+ to pump more oil after years of arguing that its quota was too low. Angola quit OPEC at the start of 2024, and Iraq has warned it may leave if its quota is not raised.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, Alex Lawler, Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Louise Heavens and Christina Fincher