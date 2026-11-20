A proposed amendment to land tax rates could see more than half of residential, commercial and tourist properties paying less from July next year

David Burt, Premier and Finance Minister

Proposed changes to land tax could see a significant number of homeowners paying less.



David Burt, Premier and Finance Minister, is tabling two bills today to first keep the Land Tax rates as they are until the end of June next year, and the second would implement new rates after that date.



Government’s list of properties for land valuation has not been updated since 2015, partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Premier says that, over the last eleven years, residential Annual Rental Values have increased by 35% on average. If that increase was applied to Land Tax, overall billings accross residential, commercial and tourist properties would leap from about $93-million to $151-million.



Citing Government’s stronger fiscal position, the Premier proposed some changes.



“In January we cut the annual base charge in half, from $300 to $150”, the Premier said. “That cut made a particular difference to people with smaller homes or apartments.”



“We now propose raising the ARV ceiling for homes that pay only the base charge from $22,000 to $30,800. So, if a home’s ARV goes from $20,400 to $27,600, the owner would continue to pay $150 a year. For a home whose ARV goes from $30,000 to $39,600, the annual bill would fall from $716 to $611.”



“Take a home with a current ARV of $50,400. The family pays $2,624 a year in land tax. If their ARV rises by about 35 per cent to $68,000, Mr Speaker, their bill would more than double to $5,616 a year if we did nothing. Under the rates and bands, we are proposing, they would pay about $1,967 a year. That is about $657 less than they pay today.”



The Premier added that, of the 35,494 residential, commercial and tourist properties compared, 52.1% would pay less under the proposed rates and bands, while 44.4% would pay the same, and 3.5% would pay more.



“The largest share of that relief goes to homes in the middle of the land tax bands”, he said.



“Take the 4,173 homes with current ARVs above $44,000 and up to $90,000. In that group, 4,050 would get a lower bill.”



Under the proposed amendments, the ARV at which seniors are exempt from Land Tax would be raised, meaning more seniors may not have to pay.



Commercial properties could also see a drop, while tourist properties and non-residential properties in economic empowerment zones would remain at the same rate.



READ the full statement below…