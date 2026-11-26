The Premier, the Hon. David Burt, JP, MP, who is leading a Bermuda delegation to the UK, joined fellow Overseas Territories leaders for meetings with UK Prime Minister Andrew Burnham and Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband as part of the Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) in London.

The engagement provided an important opportunity for Overseas Territories leaders to meet directly with the UK Government leadership on shared priorities, challenges, and opportunities, while reinforcing the partnership between the United Kingdom and the Overseas Territories.

Premier Burt said, “The Joint Ministerial Council continues to provide a valuable forum for meaningful engagement between the Overseas Territories and the UK Government. Our discussions with Prime Minister Burnham and Foreign Secretary Miliband underscore the importance of maintaining strong partnerships as we work together to address common priorities and opportunities for our respective communities.”

As President of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA), Premier Burt has played a leading role throughout this week’s Council, helping to advance discussions on issues of importance to the Territories and ensuring their collective interests are effectively represented.

This week’s programme has included discussions on the UK / Overseas Territories relationship, artificial intelligence, security and justice, citizens and equality, economic growth and diversification, trade, and climate and nature. The Council has also provided a platform for continued collaboration between Overseas Territories leaders and UK Government ministers.

This week, Premier Burt co-chaired sessions at Lancaster House and delivered keynote remarks at a reception hosted by the Speaker of the House of Commons, the Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP.

The Bermuda delegation remains engaged in discussions with UK counterparts and fellow Overseas Territories leaders as the Council continues.

The Premier is joined in London by the Minister of Economy and Labour, the Hon. Jason Hayward JP, MP, who represented Bermuda in today’s sessions on economic growth, diversification and trade.

The Bermuda delegation is supported by Kimberley Durrant, UK Representative and current Chair of UKOTA, Brandon Sousa, Deputy UK Representative of the London Office, and Sergio Griffin, London Office Consular Officer.