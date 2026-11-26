Education Minister Diallo Rabain wants Bermuda to eventually have an internationally accredited public school system, which would typically include external assessments; he adds that doing what is best for our children ‘might upset the applecart’

Diallo Rabain has affirmed that he would like to see our entire public school system receive international accreditation.



Responding to concerns raised by the Opposition, that a new Education Authority should be subject to independent assessment, the Education Minister affirmed that having external eyes on our schools is always something that was in mind.



The Education Authority Act was passed in the Senate yesterday, and includes language linked to an amendment that the OBA proposed – that the Authority must consider mechanisms for the independent assessment of schools.



Minister Rabain cited that the Berkeley Institute and CedarBridge Academy are already accredited by the U.S.-based Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools.



As we transition to an Education Authority over the coming years, OBA Leader Ben Smith had questioned what might happen to education staff, including teachers, deemed to be underperforming.



Mr Smith had also said he was aware of teachers in some public schools who can quietly identify other teachers that are underperforming.



Minister Rabain acknowledged that the OBA Leader was making a valid point, citing how the Education Authority Act now includes confidential reporting to address such matters.



When asked whether there may be any resistance to external assessments, and the potential impact on jobs, the Education Minister indicated that the needs of the students should be prioritised above the needs of adults.



WATCH the interview above.