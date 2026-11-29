The Sigma Dos survey for public broadcaster RTVE, based on 19,500 interviews conducted between November 13 and 28, projected the PP to win between 131 and 136 seats and Vox 44-48, for a combined range of 175 to 184 seats

Vox party leader Santiago Abascal walks outside a polling station after voting in the general election, in Madrid, Spain, November 29, 2026. REUTERS/Susana Vera International News via Reuters:

Spain’s conservative opposition People’s Party (PP) and the far-right Vox appeared likely to secure a parliamentary majority in Sunday’s snap election, according to a voter survey released after polling stations closed on the Spanish mainland at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT).

The Sigma Dos survey for public broadcaster RTVE, based on 19,500 interviews conducted between November 13 and 28, projected the PP to win between 131 and 136 seats and Vox 44-48, for a combined range of 175 to 184 seats. They need 176 seats for a majority in the 350-seat lower house.

The Socialist Party of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was forecast to win 119-124 seats, while the hard-left Broad Front was seen securing 10-11 seats.

Official results are expected to start coming in from 9 p.m. (2000 GMT), when polling stations close in the Canary Islands.

Reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Andrei Khalip