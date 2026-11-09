Trump approval holds at 32%, near lowest of his career, Reuters Ipsos poll finds

Some 32% of Americans approve of Trump’s performance in the White House, unchanged from two prior Reuters/Ipsos polls conducted between late October and early November

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks, ahead of the midterm elections at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, after being reopened following months of repairs, in Washington, DC, US, November 2, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo International News via Reuters:

President Donald Trump’s approval rating held near the lowest level of his political career, depressed by national concerns over rising prices that tanked his Republican Party in last week’s midterm elections, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday.

Some 32% of Americans approve of Trump’s performance in the White House, unchanged from two prior Reuters/Ipsos polls conducted between late October and early November. It was one percentage point higher than his 31% rating in a Reuters/Ipsos poll in mid-October, the lowest of his career in politics.

Trump’s Republican Party suffered a staggering defeat in the November 3 midterm elections, losing control of both chambers of the US Congress. With some races still undecided, Democrats scored their biggest victory in the House of Representatives since at least 2008 while flipping Senate seats in traditionally conservative states including Kansas, South Carolina and Texas.

The poll showed just 21% of Americans giving Trump a thumbs-up on his management of the cost of living. The war launched by the president on Iran in February has raised fuel prices sharply and weighed on household finances. Trump’s low rating on the issue has also hurt his allies in Congress.

Trump’s approval rating on immigration policy, at 38%, remains considerably higher than the 25% rating Americans give his economic stewardship.

Some 81% of Republicans in the poll supported Trump’s immigration approach, compared with 50% who did so on the cost of living. Trump has aggressively ramped up deportations of immigrants since he returned to the White House in January 2025 and last week promoted Stephen Miller, a key architect of those policies, to be the new White House chief of staff.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, which was conducted online nationwide November 6 to 9, gathered responses from 1,705 US adults and had a margin of error of about 2 percentage points.

Reporting by Jason Lange; editing by Scott Malone and Cynthia Osterman