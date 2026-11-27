A long-awaited change for Bermudians travelling to the U.K. is finally in the pipeline — and it could make arriving at British airports a whole lot easier.

Premier David Burt is in London for a packed schedule of meetings as Chair of the Joint Ministerial Council and President of U.K.O.T.A., with discussions spanning security, climate change, healthcare and economic development.

But one issue in particular has been high on Bermuda’s agenda for some time — passport and visa arrangements for Bermudians travelling to the U.K..

The Premier raised it directly in bilateral talks at the Home Office with Lord Hanson and Minister for the Overseas Territories, Uma Kumaran.

And speaking to us from London, he had some welcome news to share.