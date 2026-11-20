Kamal Worrell has successfully appealed his conviction for the murder of his former girlfriend Chavelle Dillon-Burgess. The charge has been substituted for manslaughter, and a new sentence will be handed down in a future hearing

A Court of Appeal this morning quashed a murder conviction against former barrister Kamal Worrell.

Worrell has instead accepted the Crown’s offer to substitute the his murder conviction for manslaughter, for his role in the killing of Chavelle Dillon-Burgess.

Worrell was found guilty in January 2024, of murdering Ms Dillon-Burgess, the mother of his child, on an unknown date between April 10 and June 11, 2020.

Director of Public Prosecution Cindy Clarke for the Crown, and defense lawyer Richard Horseman, both accepted the Crown’s substitution to manslaughter, following the Court of Appeal’s granting of an appeal against the murder conviction.

The Appellant made several grounds for appeal, which defense lawyer Richard Horseman condensed down to 10 points.

The Court of Appeal accepted that the judge overseeing the trial ‘omitted a clear fact-tailored route’ on the difference between manslaughter and murder, and the jury were subsequently not invited to consider manslaughter during their deliberations.

In brief, the Court of Appeal ruled in its judgment that it accepted the jury’s original findings – that they were satisfied that Worrell was guilty of unlawful killing in one form or another i.e. murder or manslaughter – but that the murder conviction should be quashed on the grounds of that the jury was not given adequate direction on the option of manslaughter.

Justice Ian Kawaley told the court he would prefer “more time than less” to ensure this “difficult and complex” sentencing hearing is properly argued by the defense and the prosecution.

The matter was adjourned to a future date where Worrell will be sentenced.

The Justice’s remanded Worrell to custody pending sentencing.

More details in subsequent newscasts.